Inside Rahul Banerjee’s Net Worth, Priyanka Sarkar’s Wealth & Lifestyle
So, what was actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's total net worth? We also take a look at his wife Priyanka Sarkar's assets. Plus, a peek into his favourite things.
The late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away at just 43, leaving behind many questions. The first is about shooting safety. Police said the crew was shooting at Talsari beach without any permission. Here's a look at his personal life and total assets.
Childhood
Rahul Banerjee was born on 16 October 1983. He grew up in Kolkata's Naktala area, studied at Naktala School, and later went to Asutosh College for further studies.
Rahul's physical details
Rahul Banerjee stood 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed around 70 kg. He had black hair and black eyes.
Who Rahul left behind
Rahul's small family included his only son Sahaj Banerjee, his wife Priyanka Sarkar, and his mother. Although he and Priyanka were divorced, they had recently started living together again for their son's sake.
Rahul's total assets
According to available information, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee owned assets worth about 4 crore rupees. His colleagues say he lived a very simple life. His bedroom was reportedly full of books and DVDs.
Favourite things
Travel was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's first love. He loved to explore new places. He also wrote regularly for magazines and never shied away from giving his opinion on any social or political issue.
Supporter
Rahul Banerjee was a hardcore East Bengal fan. He also called himself a leftist and was known to be close to state-level CPM leaders. Jadavpur's candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya even expressed his grief over Rahul's death.
Priyanka's assets
Rahul Banerjee's wife, Priyanka, has a net worth of around 10-12 crore rupees. Priyanka is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.
The couple's rise to fame
The Rahul-Priyanka pairing shot to fame with Raj Chakraborty's film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'. They later fell in love and got married.
Marital problems
The couple tied the knot in 2010 but got divorced in 2017. They have a son, Sahaj Bandopadhyay. However, Rahul and Priyanka had recently started living together frequently for their son.
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