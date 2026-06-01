The trailer for the investigative thriller 'Raakh', starring Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir, is out. Set in 1970s Delhi, the Prime Video series follows a grim case of missing children. The actors shared insights into their roles.

The trailer of 'Raakh', which stars Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir, was unveiled on Monday. The hard-hitting trailer of Raakh begins with a question that no parent ever wants to hear: "Bacche kab se gayab hain?" . The show is set against the backdrop of late 1970s Delhi. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZCHUKggWgQ/?hl=en

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Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the investigative thriller features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Ali Fazal on His Role as SI Jayprakash

On being a part of the show, Ali Fazal, who plays the role of SI Jayprakash in the series said, "When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism."

He added, "Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally."

Sonali Bendre Opens Up About Her Character

Sonali Bendre also opened up about her role as Mona Arora. "Raakh came to me at a time when I've become very conscious of the stories I choose to be part of. What drew me to it was how layered and emotionally complex it is. While it unfolds as a thriller, at its heart it is a deeply human story. The series gave me the opportunity to explore emotional spaces I hadn't tapped into before as an actor. Mona is a character who carries both vulnerability and quiet strength, and portraying her was incredibly rewarding. Working with Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep was a joy, and I'm grateful for the sensitivity and honesty they brought to the storytelling. I hope audiences are as moved by the story as we were while bringing it to life," she shared.

'Raakh' will be out on Prime Video soon. (ANI)