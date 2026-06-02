Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan hailed Virat Kohli as the "king" after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2026 title. Dhawan, who was in Ahmedabad for his film promotions, expressed his excitement over RCB's second consecutive victory.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has dubbed cricketer Virat Kohli as the "king" after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph. Varun Dhawan, who was present in Ahmedabad for the promotions of his film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', spoke to the media and shared his reaction to RCB's victory in the IPL 2026 edition. "RCB won. It was fun. Virat Kohli is the king," the actor said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also opened up about receiving a warm reception in Gujarat. "I had a lot of fun. The people of Gujarat gave me a lot of love."

RCB defends IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday won their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB became only the third side after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to defend their IPL crown successfully. The Rajat Patidar-led side, after restricting GT to 155/8 in the first innings, chased the target with five wickets and two overs remaining.

Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

On the work front for Varun Dhawan, the actor's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is all set to hit theatres on June 5, 2026. The film marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film positions itself as a family entertainer revolving around romantic misunderstandings and comic chaos. The ensemble cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

The film also features energetic music and dance sequences, including a remixed version of the 1990s track 'Chunari Chunari'. Songs such as 'WOW', 'Tera Ho Jaun' and 'Vyah Karwado Ji' have already generated attention online.

According to the trailer, Varun Dhawan's character finds himself trapped in a chaotic love triangle involving a former lover and a new romantic interest. One of the major comic moments teased in the trailer involves an accidental pregnancy confession by the characters played by Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)