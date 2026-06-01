The cast for the upcoming comedy entertainer 'Uttar Da Puttar', featuring Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, and Brijendra Kala, has been unveiled. The film, written and directed by Ravinder Siwach, is set to release in theatres on July 24, 2026.

Actors Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora are all set to lead the upcoming comedy entertainer 'Uttar Da Puttar'. The cast was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

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About 'Uttar Da Puttar'

Set against the backdrop of Vastu and destiny, 'Uttar Da Puttar' brings a fresh and unusual theme to Hindi cinema. Notably, the makers have also announced the film's release date, confirming that it will hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

Produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures, 'Uttar Da Puttar' is written and directed by Ravinder Siwach, with the story by Sandiip Kapur.

Earlier, the makers dropped the film's promotional poster, describing it as a "laughter riot."

Official Announcement

COMEDY FILM 'UTTAR DA PUTTAR' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... Get ready for a laughter riot... Promodome Motion Pictures presents #UttarDaPuttar, a comedy entertainer by Sandiip Kapur... Arriving in cinemas on 24 July 2026. Produced by Sandiip and Priya Kapur... Written and… pic.twitter.com/jaiXIQ02W4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2026

Sharing the announcement, the makers stated, "COMEDY FILM 'UTTAR DA PUTTAR' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... Get ready for a laughter riot... Promodome Motion Pictures presents #UttarDaPuttar, a comedy entertainer by Sandiip Kapur... Arriving in cinemas on 24 July 2026."

With the release date now locked, 'Uttar Da Puttar' joins the lineup of Hindi comedy films scheduled for theatrical release in 2026. (ANI)