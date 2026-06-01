Veteran R&B singer Peabo Bryson, known for Disney hits 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World', has suffered a stroke. A representative confirmed he is currently undergoing medical treatment and his family has requested privacy.

Veteran R&B singer Peabo Bryson, best known for his work in the Disney films 'Aladdin' and 'Beauty and the Beast', has suffered a stroke and is currently undergoing treatment, reported Variety.

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"Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson -- the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World' -- has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care. At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated," the singer's representative said in a statement.

A Storied Career in Music

Best known for his smooth voice and duet hit ballads, Peabo Bryson scored hits with his songs, especially the duets with Celine Dion and Regina Belle, from hit Disney films. His other songs include 'Tonight, I Celebrate My Love', 'You're Looking Like Love to Me', and 'As long as There's Christmas'.

Early Beginnings and R&B Hits

A native of South Carolina, Bryson came up in the 1970s as a member of the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display. He was then signed to the Atlanta indie label Bang Records as a solo artist and released his first album in 1976, further upscaled to Capitol the following year. A long string of R&B hits followed, including 1977's 'Feel the Fire', 'Reaching for the Sky' and 'I'm So into You', and 'Crosswinds.

Mainstream Success

It was in 1984 that Bryson scored his first Top 10 pop hit 'If Ever You're in My Arms Again', followed by 'Show and Tell' and 'Can You Stop the Rain'. In 1985, he was seen on the soap opera 'One Life to Live', where he also added vocals to its theme song. (ANI)