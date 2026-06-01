Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh penned heartfelt notes for their younger son Rahyl's 10th birthday. Riteish revealed that Rahyl played the younger version of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his recent blockbuster film 'Raja Shivaji'.

Riteish, Genelia Pen Heartfelt Notes for Son Rahyl's Birthday

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has penned a heartfelt note, showering her younger son Rahyl with much love on his 10th birthday. The actor shared an emotional moment, seemingly from his latest film 'Raja Shivaji', where Rahyl was seen as the younger version of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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"Rayo, I love you. You are truly an incredible boy--full of effervescence, charm, and wit. I hope you always carry the child within you, even as you grow older each year. Happy happiest 10th birthday, my son!" Riteish wrote.

View this post on Instagram The photo quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with many adoring the father-son bond. Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "What a beautiful shot. Happy Birthday to Rahyl." Others to react were Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Sharad Kelkar, and Bhagyashree.

Earlier in the day, Genelia Deshmukh also shared a heartwarming post for her son, along with a playful video of herself with Rahyl. View this post on Instagram "There's something about you Rahyl. As your Aai - I Look at you and I want to be you - Full of life, a strong leader, someone who gives fearlessness a new meaning and someone who brings a smile to everyone you ever interact with. Don't change for anything in the world Rahyl. Your Fan Forever - Aai," she wrote.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

'Raja Shivaji': A Record-Breaking Epic

On the professional front, Riteish has been celebrating the success of his historical epic 'Raja Shivaji', which has emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film, surpassing the lifetime box office collection of 'Sairat.' Released on May 1, the film has reportedly earned Rs 114.8 crore globally.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his X handle that the film recorded the biggest opening day ever for a Marathi film. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree and Genelia Deshmukh.

The cast also includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. A special appearance by Salman Khan has also received enthusiastic responses from audiences.

The film additionally marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. (ANI)