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Tollywood Mourns as Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Passes Away During Web Series Shoot; Here's How He Passed Away
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died tragically during a shoot near Odisha’s coast. The sudden incident has left the industry grieving while raising serious concerns over on-set safety practices
Tragic Incident During Shoot at Talsari Beach
Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee lost his life while filming an unscripted sequence for the series Bhole Baba Paar Karega near Talsari Beach, close to Digha.
According to director Subhashis Mondal, the scheduled shoot had already wrapped up when the actor insisted on capturing an additional drone shot in the water. While filming with co-actor Sweta Mishra, conditions suddenly worsened.
After completing one take, Rahul moved deeper into the sea despite warnings. A strong wave caused him to lose balance and inhale water. Crew members and lifeguards rushed to rescue him, but he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Investigation Underway, Safety Concerns Raised
Authorities from the Digha coastal police have registered an unnatural death case and initiated an investigation. Preliminary observations suggest a possible heart attack followed by drowning, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem.
Police are currently questioning members of the production team to reconstruct the sequence of events. A key focus of the probe is whether proper safety protocols were followed during the shoot, especially given the risky nature of filming in open water.
The incident has sparked wider debate within the entertainment industry about on-location safety standards and accountability during high-risk shoots.
A Versatile Career and Industry in Mourning
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee rose to fame with Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and went on to build a diverse career across films, television, and OTT platforms. He shared the screen and later married co-star Priyanka Sarkar.
His body of work included notable films like Jaatishwar, Zulfiqar, and Chotushkone, along with his popular role as Ajit in the Byomkesh series. Beyond acting, he connected with audiences through his podcast channel Shohoj Kotha.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep grief, calling his death an “irreparable loss.” Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty and actor Sudipta Chakraborty also paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a talented performer and a compassionate human being.
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