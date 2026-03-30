Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee lost his life while filming an unscripted sequence for the series Bhole Baba Paar Karega near Talsari Beach, close to Digha.

According to director Subhashis Mondal, the scheduled shoot had already wrapped up when the actor insisted on capturing an additional drone shot in the water. While filming with co-actor Sweta Mishra, conditions suddenly worsened.

After completing one take, Rahul moved deeper into the sea despite warnings. A strong wave caused him to lose balance and inhale water. Crew members and lifeguards rushed to rescue him, but he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.