Rashmika Mandanna, one of the country's top actresses, reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for 'Pushpa 2'. However, for AA22XA6, her fee is said to be around Rs 5-7 crore. Besides Allu Arjun, Deepika, and Rashmika, the film also reportedly features Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Their salaries haven't been revealed, but Mrunal usually charges Rs 2-5 crore and Janhvi gets Rs 5-10 crore per film.

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