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'Raaka' Movie: Atlee, Allu Arjun's Film Title Brings Controversy; Here's What It Means
Raaka Movie: Director Atlee's massive new film with Allu Arjun has been titled Raaka. We break down what the name means and the controversy that has already started around it. Read On
Atlee Allu Arjun Movie Titled as Raaka
What is “Raaka”?
Is the title a copy?
How much is the salary?
Actresses’ salaries
Grand collaboration
Rashmika Mandanna, one of the country's top actresses, reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for 'Pushpa 2'. However, for AA22XA6, her fee is said to be around Rs 5-7 crore. Besides Allu Arjun, Deepika, and Rashmika, the film also reportedly features Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Their salaries haven't been revealed, but Mrunal usually charges Rs 2-5 crore and Janhvi gets Rs 5-10 crore per film.
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