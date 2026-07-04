Maa Inti Bangaram director Nandini Reddy has a few things to share about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first baby with husband Raj Nidimoru. Keep scrolling to know more.

One of the most loved and celebrated stars of all time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is basking in all the love coming her way with her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaram. The family entertainer, packed with just the right elements of comedy, action, and thrill, has impressed the audiences and how. Well, you will be elated to know that this film is doubly special for Samantha. Not only has her husband Raj Nidimoru produced it, but the couple are also expecting their first child together.

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Yes, you read that right. Samantha flaunted her baby bump at the success meet of her film. She was also seen feeding cake to her husband and the film's team to celebrate the win. Soon after, during another proper success meeting, Samantha acknowledged her pregnancy and revealed that she would soon be on maternity leave. Now, the director of Maa Inti Bangaram opened up about working with Samantha, how she paved through morning sickness and gave her all on the sets.

Nandini Reddy On How Samantha Has Changed

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "She’s really grown, trained, and evolved as a person. I mean, in many, many, many ways, I would say, emotionally, spiritually, strength-wise. I think she has really evolved into a completely different person. One thing that stays true to her from then to now is her incredible determination to achieve what she sets her eyes on.”

Talking about her multi-tasking skills, Nandini revealed, “She’s hard not only on everybody else, but she’s the hardest on herself. That hasn’t changed. But there’s an incredible amount of maturity and growth, especially spiritual growth. Today, she’s calmer, wiser, and more sorted as a person. And, of course, acting-wise, she has evolved phenomenally; that’s there to see. She makes it tangible that you feel what she’s feeling.”

On The Personal Front

Samantha will welcome her baby with husband Raj in December.