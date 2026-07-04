Kajal Aggrawal is known for speaking her mind. Coming from the South industry to Bollywood, she has tasted the glam side very closely. Now, in a recent interview, she opened up about how filmmakers would casually body-shame.

Kajal Aggrawal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses we know. Her witty remarks, acting mettle, and fashion sense make her a hit among fans. She has tasted the success of the South industry and also garnered praise from Hindi cinema. She knows the best of both worlds and has quite a bit of experience to share with outsiders.

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When it comes to the South industry, it is often known for the alleged objectification of women and showing them insensitively through the male gaze. Shedding two cents on the same, the actress spoke in a recent interview about how casually filmmakers used to body shame her and how it has only gone worse.

Kajal On Body Shaming By Filmmakers

Talking to Zoom she said, "Times were very different. There was no social media. There was no external layer of extra judgments. There were no airport looks that you had to justify. You could just be yourself and walk into a room or walk into an airport and be comfortable. It's not easy to travel fully glammed up. You need to be comfortable when you're travelling, especially on long flights. Thankfully, I didn't have all that to deal with at that point in time."

Kajal added, "The judgments definitely came from the filmmakers, where they wanted me to be fatter or thinner or something or whatever. There were things. But I feel it was still easier back then. It wasn't as cruel. Now it's just merciless. So I feel sorry for the younger girls right now. And I really hope that they are able to stand their own. And I really hope that they can hold space."

On The Work Front

Kajal is currently awaiting the release of The India Story. Helmed by Chettan DK, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.