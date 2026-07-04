Aamir Khan Set To Marry For The 3rd Time: Here's How He Met His Would-Be Wife
After years of keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to marry on July 5. Their journey, which began decades ago in Bengaluru, is a story of friendship, second chances and lasting companionship
Friendship That Found Its Way Back
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first crossed paths in Bengaluru many years ago. Although they eventually lost touch, the two reconnected nearly 25 years later. What started as a renewed friendship slowly evolved into a meaningful relationship.
Unlike many celebrity couples, Aamir and Gauri chose to keep their romance away from public attention. The actor introduced her to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, saying it felt like the right moment for everyone to meet the woman who had become an important part of his life.
Gauri, who comes from Bengaluru, has a background in fashion and photography and has largely stayed away from the glamour of the film industry. She now works with Aamir Khan's production house, balancing both their personal and professional lives while continuing to maintain a low profile.
A Relationship Built on Peace and Understanding
Over the years, Aamir has openly spoken about how Gauri has brought a sense of calm and stability into his life. According to the actor, their relationship is rooted in mutual respect rather than public attention or celebrity status.
In an interview, Aamir shared that he feels fortunate to have found Gauri. While acknowledging that his previous marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were deeply meaningful, he admitted that they eventually did not work out. He described his current phase of life as one where he feels emotionally complete and at peace, adding that he and Gauri are genuinely happy together.
Their relationship has been widely viewed as one based on maturity, friendship and companionship rather than glamour, making it different from the usual celebrity romances.
A Private Wedding and A New Beginning
Confirming the reports, Aamir recently announced that he and Gauri will marry on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home. The wedding will be attended only by close family members and a few close friends.
The actor requested fans and well-wishers to bless the couple while respecting their privacy. Reports also suggest that the marriage will be registered under the Special Marriage Act.
This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. After their divorce in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and share a son, Azad, who was born through surrogacy. Despite the separations, Aamir continues to maintain a warm and respectful relationship with both Reena and Kiran.
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