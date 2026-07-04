Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first crossed paths in Bengaluru many years ago. Although they eventually lost touch, the two reconnected nearly 25 years later. What started as a renewed friendship slowly evolved into a meaningful relationship.

Unlike many celebrity couples, Aamir and Gauri chose to keep their romance away from public attention. The actor introduced her to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, saying it felt like the right moment for everyone to meet the woman who had become an important part of his life.

Gauri, who comes from Bengaluru, has a background in fashion and photography and has largely stayed away from the glamour of the film industry. She now works with Aamir Khan's production house, balancing both their personal and professional lives while continuing to maintain a low profile.