Rocketry week 1 collection: R Madhavan’s film skyrockets at box office

R Madhavan's directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has witnessed a constant increase in terms of its collection this week. Check out how much business the film made, despite being released on a select number of screens.

Image: Official film poster

The Indian film industry makes a lot of commercial cinemas that are high on entertainment, drama, and other elements. But there is no denying that it has no dearth of stories when it comes to making content-based films. Over the years, more and more content-based films have started to be made, catering to an audience that looks forward to it. And now has come a time when content-based is being more preferred by the audience. One such content-driven film is R Madhavan’s maiden directorial venture ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Since the time of its release last week on July 1, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been garnering a lot of praise. Based on the life of ISRO’s former scientist Nambi Narayanan, ‘Rocketry’ shows how the patriotic scientist who left an offer at NASA for working in ISRO, was falsely accused of spying.

Image: Suriya, R Madhavan/Instagram

Within a week of its release, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', has sky-rocketed at the box office. In fact, in comparison with Ayushmann Khurana's 'Anek' and Rakjummar Rao's 'Badhaai Do', two actors who are considered to be competing for the title of 'content boys', Madhavan's 'Rocketry' has performed exceptionally well.

The collection of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has been increasing every day since Monday, July 4. It is the second film this year, after 'The Kashmir Files' that has witnessed a constant jump in its collection, especially over the weekdays.

Image: Official film poster

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' surprised the entire film trade by earning Rs 2.97 crores on the second day of its release, after taking an opening of Rs 1.73 crores on the first day. The film received a lot of applause from the critics and the audience. It further increased its collection on Sunday and earned Rs 3.75 crore on the first Sunday of the film's release. The collection of 'Rocketry’ fell once to Rs 1.28 crore on Monday, but after that, it has maintained a steady increase in its collection.

Image: Still from the trailer