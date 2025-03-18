Delhi Weather Forecast, March 18: Clear skies, warm afternoon on Tuesday; hotter days likely soon

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 18: Expect a hazy day with rising temperatures. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities. Air quality update inside!

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 18: Delhi will witness another warm day on Tuesday, with air quality being a little better. The sun might feel hotter during afternoon, so, residents are advised to stay hydrated and wear light clothing to manage the heat.

Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel Temperature: 32°C

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

article_image2

Sunrise and Sunset Timings
Sunrise: 6:28 AM
Sunset: 6:32 PM

The sun rose at 6:28 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. People with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly should limit their exposure to outdoor air. The temperatures will start rising withing a few days. So, enjoy the outdoors before the heat becomes unbearable.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns


