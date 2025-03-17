Nadaaniyan choreographer says 'Ibrahim Ali Khan is not a fantastic dancer'; compares with Sara Ali Khan

Read Full Article

Nadaaniyan, starring the star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is getting brutally trolled all over the internet. The star kids are all over the headlines. In the middle of all the trolls, choreographer of Nadaaniyan, Vijay Ganguly shared his experience on working with the star kid, Ibrahim Ali Khan. These are trending all over the internet for his abilities.

"Not a Fantastic Dancer, But Hardworking"

In an interview, Vijay Ganguly stated that Ibrahim Ali Khan is not a naturally gifted dancer but highlighted his hard work and determination towards his craft. Ganguly also mentioned that Ibrahim stays grounded and kind, despite his nawabi royal lineage. He also appreciated his effort to learn dance for the film. He shared that every time Ibrahim struggled with a step, the team went out of their way and helped him till he mastered it.

Comparison with Sara Ali Khan

Vijay Ganguly, who previously also worked with Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan, drew a comparison between the siblings. He praised Sara Ali Khan for her dedication and commitment, recalling how she would wake him up at 4 a.m. for rehearsals. Ganguly described Sara as transparent and energetic, sometimes needing to be calmed down during practice sessions as she is so excited and dedicated about the.

The Dance Number in Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim's dance performance in the song Tirkit Dhoom from Nadaaniyan has been a hot topic. The festive track, featuring Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor, showcases celebratory dance moves, making it the barat songs inspo. Around this song's sensation, choreographer Ganguly's revelations on the actor got him appreciation.

Vijay Ganguly has had the opportunity to work with multiple members of the Ali Khan family, including Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and now Ibrahim. He noted Saif's improvement in dancing over the years and praised the family's dedication to their craft.

