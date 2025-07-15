Pushpa 2 Singer Lakshmi to Join Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Here’s What We Know
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is set to groove with folk songs. Previous seasons have seen some amazing folk singers. This time, a famous folk singer is rumored to be entering the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in India. Originally launched in Bollywood, the Telugu version has already completed eight successful seasons. Now, the show is gearing up for its highly anticipated ninth season. Known for its drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists, Bigg Boss features a mix of celebrities, commoners, and social media influencers who live together for 100 days under constant surveillance.
The first promo for Bigg Boss 9 was recently released. No official update on contestants has been given, but rumors are swirling on social media. A new rumor suggests a folk singer might join the house.
Lakshmi, from Muthol Mandal, Nirmal district, gained recognition through folk songs. She became famous with "Vastunnayi Feelings" from Pushpa 2. Her folk songs earned her millions of views on YouTube and opportunities in films like Bheemla Nayak and Dasara.
Amidst rumors, Lakshmi responded, saying she never considered Bigg Boss. Her husband and one-and-a-half-year-old son are her world. She even mentioned missing programs in Dubai and Muscat.
Lakshmi said she watches Bigg Boss and would try to go if given a chance, but didn't confirm. Fans await the official start date. Nagarjuna will likely host again, continuing from Season 3.