Image Credit : social media

Bigg Boss Telugu Completes 8 Seasons

Bigg Boss offers unlimited entertainment with controversies, risky games, and performances. This sensational reality show runs successfully in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. It found success in Kannada before Telugu. Out of 8 Telugu seasons, only two were unsuccessful, so the team is planning to make the next season even better. Starting in 2017, Bigg Boss captivates audiences with emotional and dramatic content each season. Now, there's immense interest in Season 9. Rumors about the season have been circulating for days. When will it start? Who's the host? Who are the contestants? These questions have become intriguing.