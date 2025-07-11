Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Akkineni Nagarjuna’s whopping remuneration revealed - Check
Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently experimenting with his career like never before. After starring in Naa Saami Ranga, he returns to host Bigg Boss Telugu 9, adding another exciting chapter to his journey.
Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently exploring new directions in his career. After his last solo-hero film Naa Saami Ranga, he hasn’t taken up a new project. Instead, he’s now gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.
The show is rumored to start in September. Nagarjuna is said to be earning almost 80 crores this year in just a few months, without starring in any films as a hero.
In the June release Kubera, Dhanush starred as the hero, while Nagarjuna played a key role as a former CBI officer. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna's performance was praised. He reportedly earned 15 to 20 crores for this film.
Nagarjuna is playing a negative role in Superstar Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is set for a grand August release. Expectations are high. Nagarjuna is reportedly receiving 25 to 30 crores for this movie.
For Bigg Boss season 9, Nagarjuna is reportedly getting a whopping 30 crores. He's been the host since season 3. In just a few months, he's earned around 80 crores, without starring in a single film as a hero.