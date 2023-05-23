Puja Banerjee SEXY gallery: Actress drops jaw-dropping seductive photos on Instagram

Besides being a fantastic commercial actress, Puja Banerjee is also known for her bold and appealing outlooks, pictures of which she keeps posting on her social media handles.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Here are some of the top seductive looks from her official Instagram handle that will make you go crazy!

The actress looks sizzling hot and appealing in this backless shimmeing golden bralette and off-white skirt, that she compliments with dark eyes and a nude brown lip colour.

Banerjee looks like a sexy water baby as she flaunts her curves and assets in this seductive black swimsuit.

Puja Banerjee slays in this black monokini as she poses with confidence, and appeal, showing off her perfect body curves.

In this photo, Banerjee shimmers to perfection with the embellished outfit perfectly complimenting her curves and assets.

