    Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared steamy kisses in their films

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    While steamy kisses and lip-lock scenes are too common in Bollywood films, we look at the five Bollywood actresses who raised the temperature with their bold and scintillating kissing scenes in their films.

    Image: Love Again trailer, Bewakoofiyan scene / YouTube

    Priyanka Chopra's steamy kiss with hubby Nick Jonas in Love Again is breaking the internet, take a look at the steamiest liplocks of the Bollywood actresses who left their fans stunned and how.

    Image: Love Again film trailer

    Priyanka Chopra:

    Priyanka Chopra is all set for her yet another Hollywood film with Sam Heughan, Love Again. The trailer is receiving love and applause from the fans. While Nick Jonas makes a special appearance, their steamy lip lock is the trailer's highlight.

    Image: Gehraaiyaan YouTube video still

    Deepika Padukone:

    Deepika Padukone went all out with Gehraiyaan. All her steamy scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi became the talking point of the film.

    Image: Shershaah movie scene still / Youtube

    Kiara Advani:

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Shershaah made their fans manifest them becoming a couple in real. Today they both are here happily married and ever after.

    Image: Bewakoofiyan movie scene / YouTube still

    Sonam Kapoor:

    Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana shared steamy kisses and lip-locks in Bewakoofiyan. Even today, their chemistry is called fiery.

    Image: Brahmastra scene / YouTube still

    Alia Bhatt:

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lip lock in Brahmastra sent a meltdown to their fans and they were going gaga over their chemistry.

