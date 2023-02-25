Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared steamy kisses in their films
While steamy kisses and lip-lock scenes are too common in Bollywood films, we look at the five Bollywood actresses who raised the temperature with their bold and scintillating kissing scenes in their films.
Image: Love Again trailer, Bewakoofiyan scene / YouTube
Priyanka Chopra's steamy kiss with hubby Nick Jonas in Love Again is breaking the internet, take a look at the steamiest liplocks of the Bollywood actresses who left their fans stunned and how.
Image: Love Again film trailer
Priyanka Chopra:
Priyanka Chopra is all set for her yet another Hollywood film with Sam Heughan, Love Again. The trailer is receiving love and applause from the fans. While Nick Jonas makes a special appearance, their steamy lip lock is the trailer's highlight.
Image: Gehraaiyaan YouTube video still
Deepika Padukone:
Deepika Padukone went all out with Gehraiyaan. All her steamy scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi became the talking point of the film.
Image: Shershaah movie scene still / Youtube
Kiara Advani:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Shershaah made their fans manifest them becoming a couple in real. Today they both are here happily married and ever after.
Image: Bewakoofiyan movie scene / YouTube still
Sonam Kapoor:
Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana shared steamy kisses and lip-locks in Bewakoofiyan. Even today, their chemistry is called fiery.
Image: Brahmastra scene / YouTube still
Alia Bhatt:
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lip lock in Brahmastra sent a meltdown to their fans and they were going gaga over their chemistry.
