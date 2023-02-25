Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared steamy kisses in their films

While steamy kisses and lip-lock scenes are too common in Bollywood films, we look at the five Bollywood actresses who raised the temperature with their bold and scintillating kissing scenes in their films.

Priyanka Chopra's steamy kiss with hubby Nick Jonas in Love Again is breaking the internet, take a look at the steamiest liplocks of the Bollywood actresses who left their fans stunned and how.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is all set for her yet another Hollywood film with Sam Heughan, Love Again. The trailer is receiving love and applause from the fans. While Nick Jonas makes a special appearance, their steamy lip lock is the trailer's highlight.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone went all out with Gehraiyaan. All her steamy scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi became the talking point of the film.

Kiara Advani: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Shershaah made their fans manifest them becoming a couple in real. Today they both are here happily married and ever after.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana shared steamy kisses and lip-locks in Bewakoofiyan. Even today, their chemistry is called fiery.

