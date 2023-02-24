Akshay Kumar makes big announcement of getting his Canadian passport changed, know more details

In a recent conversational interview with a leading Hindi news and entertainment channel, Akshay Kumar also recalled how he got his Canadian passport and revealed it all happened when he delivered more than 15 flop films at the box office.

Akshay Kumar often gets ruthlessly mocked and trolled with regard to his Canadian passport. Finally, the incessant trolling which Akshay Kumar faces each time will end sooner. The actor has made a big revelation stating that he has applied to change his passport.

In his recent interview with a leading Hindi news entertainment channel, Akshay Kumar opened up on how India is everything to him. He also admitted that he apparently feels bad when netizens make fun of him regarding his Canadian passport. "India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I am fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything."

The 55-year-old actor also recalled how he got his Canadian passport and revealed it all happened when he delivered more than fifteen flop films at the box office. Elucidating in detail, Akshay said, "I thought that Bhai, my films are not working, and one has to work. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada. He said come here. I applied, and I got in. I had just two films left for release. It is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, Go back, start working again. I got some more films. And, I kept getting more work."

The actor added, "I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed. But yes, I have applied to get my passport changed."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases today, February 24 in theatres.

