Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Love has no limits or boundaries. Over the years, Bollywood has provided several examples of how accurate this is. Let's take a look at some famous actresses who fell in love with married guys.



Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story was also well-known. Boney divorced his first wife, Mona, to marry Sridevi, who already had a kid.

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two kids, Dharmendra and Bobby when he began dating Hema Malini. Dharmendra converted to Islam so he could marry Hema.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary secretly dated entrepreneur Bobby Mukherjee when he was still married.

Few people realise that Anurag Kashyap was married, but he was living apart from his first wife when Kalki Koechlin entered his life. After they chose to marry, Anurag formally split from his previous wife.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's love story requires no introduction. Chopra divorced his first wife after a lengthy period of courting to be with Rani, which is widely known.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was previously married when the two began dating. After almost two years of courting, Kundra divorced his first wife and married Shilpa.

Priyanka Chopra: When rumours of her purported closeness with Shah Rukh made headlines, Priyanka became viral on social media. Shah Rukh and Priyanka's intimate relationship was one of the decade's most talked-about. However, Gauri Khan, who apparently caught wind of the scenario, arrived on the scene just in time to halt it.

Reena roy

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy's love affair lasted after the star actor married Poonam Sinha. However, with time, the romance faded.

Kangana Ranaut fell in love with Aditya Pancholi when he was still married to Zarina Wahab. While Ranaut later disputed the claims and claimed that he held her 'captive', Pancholi and Wahab's account seemed to paint a different picture.

