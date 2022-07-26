Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to have more baby after Malti Marie? Here's what we know

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, was born in January of this year. According to reports, the couple wants Malti Marie to have siblings and plans more kids via surrogacy. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a girl through surrogacy in January this year. They gave their baby the name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and the pair posted pictures of her on Instagram. We haven't yet received a clear image of Malti Marie, though. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    The daughter of PeeCee and Nick is just six months old, and they recently cut a cake to celebrate the occasion. According to reports, the couple wishes to have additional children through surrogacy because they want Malti Marie to have siblings.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    According to an entertainment website, a source told them, “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most significant parts of their lives, so they want something for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they will use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    According to the source, Nick wants his children to be close. Additionally, the singer-actor wants his children to be the same age as his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Reports also suggest that the Jonas brothers, like their children, are more like siblings than cousins. Even their parents encourage them to have as many children as possible. It appears that there will be many Jonases in the area.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    A few days back, Priyanka Chopra posted many pictures from her 40 birthday celebration a few days ago. She captioned the pictures, “Just a girl and her birthday squad!” Parineeti Chopra and other family members joined the actress for her special day.
     

    PeeCee was supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie has reportedly been put on the backburner, possibly due to Alia's pregnancy.

    Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in It's All Coming Back to Me, which is slated to release in February next year. The actress also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel lined up.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon retirement-ayh

    WWE: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement

    Luckyman: Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar plays God; will fans get to hear Appu's voice? Director explains RBA

    Luckyman: Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar plays God; will fans get to hear Appu's voice? Director explains

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: LOC: Kargil to Shershaah and more Bollywood films on the 1999 war RBA

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: LOC: Kargil to Shershaah and more Bollywood films made on the 1999 war

    Ranveer Singh nude photos hurt women sentiments claims complaint to Mumbai Police drb

    Ranveer Singh's nude photos hurt women's sentiments, claims complaint to Mumbai Police

    Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam PS I first single by AR Rahman to drop soon drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s PS-I’s first single by AR Rahman to drop soon!

    Recent Stories

    Who is Indermit Gill the second Indian chief economist of World Bank gcw

    Who is Indermit Gill, the second Indian chief economist of World Bank?

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon retirement-ayh

    WWE: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 PM Modi salutes brave sons of the country gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: PM Modi salutes 'brave sons of the country'

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah RBA

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon