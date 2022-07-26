Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to have more baby after Malti Marie? Here's what we know

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, was born in January of this year. According to reports, the couple wants Malti Marie to have siblings and plans more kids via surrogacy.



Photo Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a girl through surrogacy in January this year. They gave their baby the name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and the pair posted pictures of her on Instagram. We haven't yet received a clear image of Malti Marie, though.



The daughter of PeeCee and Nick is just six months old, and they recently cut a cake to celebrate the occasion. According to reports, the couple wishes to have additional children through surrogacy because they want Malti Marie to have siblings.



According to an entertainment website, a source told them, “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most significant parts of their lives, so they want something for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they will use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

According to the source, Nick wants his children to be close. Additionally, the singer-actor wants his children to be the same age as his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Reports also suggest that the Jonas brothers, like their children, are more like siblings than cousins. Even their parents encourage them to have as many children as possible. It appears that there will be many Jonases in the area.



A few days back, Priyanka Chopra posted many pictures from her 40 birthday celebration a few days ago. She captioned the pictures, “Just a girl and her birthday squad!” Parineeti Chopra and other family members joined the actress for her special day.



PeeCee was supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie has reportedly been put on the backburner, possibly due to Alia's pregnancy.

