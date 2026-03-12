- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Was Maya Kibel? Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas’ Sister Dies at 30 from Wilsons Disease
Who Was Maya Kibel? Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas’ Sister Dies at 30 from Wilsons Disease
Tragedy has struck Priyanka Chopra's husband, Hollywood singer Nick Jonas's family. His very close friend, Maya Kibel, whom he considered a sister, has passed away at the young age of 30. Reports say Maya was battling a rare illness for a long time.
18
Image Credit : Instagram
Maya Kibel passes away at just 30
Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law and Nick Jonas's close friend, Maya Kibel, died on March 7. She was fighting a rare genetic condition called Wilson's disease. This sad news has left her family and friends in deep shock.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : Instagram
Maya's mother shared the tragic news
Maya Kibel's mother, Kiyoko Kibel, shared the news of her death through a social media post. In an emotional note, she wrote about her daughter's illness and her struggle during her final moments.
38
Image Credit : Instagram
Her mother's emotional statement
Maya Kibel's mother, Kiyoko Kibel, wrote, "It is with great sadness that I share this news. Maya was suffering from a rare illness, Wilson's disease. She fought very hard, but in the end, her body gave up."
48
Image Credit : Instagram
Maya took her last breath in the ICU
According to Kiyoko Kibel, "On the morning of March 7, Maya suddenly collapsed, and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late. She took her last breath in the ICU."
58
Image Credit : Instagram
She was in a lot of pain in her last months
Kiyoko further wrote, "In the last few months, she was going through so much pain that she would often cry herself to sleep. But now she is in heaven with her father, where there is no pain and no tears."
68
Image Credit : Facebook/Instagram
Nick Jonas's heartbreaking tribute to his sister
After the news of Maya's death came out, Nick Jonas commented on the post, writing, "My sister forever… I am always with you."
78
Image Credit : Instagram
Nick and Maya had a special bond since childhood
Reports say that Maya Kibel and Nick Jonas were neighbours since childhood. This is why a very deep bond had formed between the two families.
88
Image Credit : Instagram
The friendship of Maya Kibel and Nick Jonas will live on in memories
Maya's family had often shared old pictures of her and Nick on social media. One post read, "Despite the years passing and living in different parts of the world, their friendship always remained strong. This is what family and friends are like."
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos