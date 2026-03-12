- Home
Monalisa Bhosle, the girl who went viral from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, is back in the news. After her wedding to boyfriend Farman Khan, social media is buzzing with one question: is Monalisa a minor? The internet is in an uproar over her real age.
Monalisa gets married, who is her husband?
Reports say Monalisa Bhosle married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in a Kerala temple. Farman, who is from Maharashtra, works in modelling and acting. Photos and videos of their wedding are now spreading like wildfire on social media.
Why are there questions about Monalisa's age?
After the wedding news broke, some social media users started questioning Monalisa's age. Many are claiming that she is still a minor and not even 18 years old yet.
How old is Monalisa, where was she born?
According to media reports, Monalisa Bhosle was born in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. While her exact birth date isn't known, reports suggest she is currently 17. It's being said that when her videos from the Kumbh went viral in 2025, she was 16 years old.
The Monalisa-Farman Khan love story
Some reports say Monalisa and Farman Khan first met on social media. However, Farman himself told the media after the wedding that they met on a film set. Their friendship slowly turned into love. Farman also claimed that it was Monalisa who proposed to him for marriage.
Monalisa married against her family's wishes
Monalisa claims her parents were against their marriage and wanted her to marry someone else. That's why she went to Kerala with Farman and they got married in a temple. Internet users are also finding it hard to believe how Farman, being from the Muslim community, could marry in a temple and whether this marriage is even valid.
Monalisa's journey from Kumbh to heroine
Monalisa Bhosle shot to fame when a video of her selling Rudraksh beads at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela went viral. She became an internet sensation overnight. After gaining popularity on social media, she started getting offers for modelling and films. Her first film was 'The Diary of Manipur', directed by Sanoj Mishra. She later signed some South Indian films as well.
