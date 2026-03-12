The first song, 'Kaattu Thottappol', from the upcoming spy thriller 'Patriot' will be releasing today. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, marks the highly anticipated reunion of Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal after 18 years. This high-budget, multi-starrer also features a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban.

The first song from 'Patriot', one of the most talked-about upcoming projects, is releasing today, March 12. The main reason for all the buzz is that Mohanlal and Mammootty are teaming up after many years. The new report is that the song, 'Kaattu Thottappol', has been written by Anwar Ali, with music by Sushin Shyam. Sai Prabha and Kapil Kapilan have lent their voices to the track.

This multi-starrer, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, features Malayalam cinema's biggest legends, Mammootty and Mohanlal, in the lead. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 23, 2026. Besides them, the movie also has a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Rajeev Menon in key roles.

The film is being produced by Anto Joseph and K G Anilkumar under their banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films. C.R. Salim and Subhash George Manuel are co-producing it under C R Salim Productions and Blue Tigers London. The executive producers for the project are C.V. Sarathy and Rajesh Krishna.

Earlier, the makers had released posters featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Rajeev Menon. The film's title teaser also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The teaser hinted that this spy thriller will be packed with massive action sequences featuring both Mammootty and Mohanlal. Post-production work, including dubbing, is now going on at a fast pace. The makers even shared the news that Mammootty and Mohanlal have completed their dubbing by releasing visuals of them from the dubbing studio.

The first behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film's Sri Lankan schedule was also released. It featured Mammootty and Mohanlal, along with Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. After 'Take Off' and 'Malik', director Mahesh Narayanan's 'Patriot' is being made on a massive canvas. The title teaser, posters, and BTS video all suggest that the film will have the technical quality of an international spy thriller.

The movie is being made on the biggest budget ever in Malayalam cinema. Filming for 'Patriot' wrapped up early this year after a shoot that lasted over a year across more than ten schedules in different countries. It now holds the record for the Malayalam film shot in the most number of countries, with locations in India, Sri Lanka, the UK, Azerbaijan, and the UAE. A huge highlight is that Mammootty and Mohanlal are sharing screen space after 18 years. The supporting cast is also impressive, with Revathy, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Darshana Rajendran, and Sereen Shihab. Prakash Belawadi, a well-known theatre artist and director famous for his roles in films like 'Madras Cafe' and 'Pathaan', also plays a crucial part.

Director Mahesh Narayanan himself has written the script for this film, which is expected to be a technical marvel for Malayalam cinema. The music is by the trendsetting composer Sushin Shyam, while the camera is handled by Manush Nandan, who is known for his work on big Bollywood superstar films. Mahesh Narayanan is also the editor. Truth Global Films is the movie's overseas partner.

Full Crew Details

Here's a look at the full crew: Cinematography - Manush Nandan; Music - Sushin Shyam; Editing - Mahesh Narayanan; Production Designers - Shaji Naduvil, Jibin Jacob; Audiography - Vishnu Govind; Production Controller - Dickson Poduthas; Line Producers - Sunil Singh, Nirup Pinto, Justin Boban, Jeswin Boban; Sync Sound - Vyshakh P V; Makeup - Ranjith Ambady; Lyrics - Anwar Ali; Stunts - Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Mafia Sasi, Riyas Habib; Costume Design - Dhanya Balakrishnan; Choreography - Shobi Paulraj; Chief Associate Director - Linu Antony; Associate Director - Phantom Praveen; Stills - Naveen Murali; VFX - Fire Fly, Egg White, Ident VFX, Phantom VFX, Pictorial VFX, Binary Circus; DI Colorist - Aashirwad Hadkar; Publicity Design - Aesthetic Kunjamma; Digital PR - Vishnu Sugathan; PRO - Vaisakh C Vadakkeveed, Jinu Anilkumar. The film will be distributed by Aan Mega Media.