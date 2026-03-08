- Home
On March 8, as the world celebrates Women’s Day and the importance of respecting women, we take a look at Bollywood actresses who stunned audiences with bold, unconventional roles that broke stereotypes.
Bold Bollywood Heroines
On Women’s Day, we celebrate Bollywood actresses who embraced challenging roles that many big stars avoid. These fearless women surprised audiences by playing negative characters, proving their versatility and breaking traditional norms in the film industry.
Tabu
Tabu played a gripping negative role in the 2018 film Andhadhun. Her character committed one crime after another, escaping cleverly each time. Audiences and critics praised her for delivering a chilling yet captivating performance.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas played a memorable negative role in the 2004 film Aitraaz. She redefined the female villain in Bollywood, delivering a performance that won widespread praise from audiences and critics alike.
Kajol
Kajol portrayed a terrifying negative role in the 1997 film Gupt. Her performance sent shivers down audiences’ spines. Interestingly, Kajol was initially hesitant and only accepted the role after much convincing.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan took on a negative role in the 2010 film Ishqiya. It marked her first time portraying a character with grey shades, and audiences praised both her performance and her nuanced portrayal.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu played a powerful negative character in the 2003 film Jism. Her strong performance impressed audiences and critics alike, earning widespread acclaim for taking on such a daring role.
