Fresh off India's historic T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life The cricketer will marry his fiancee, Vanshika, on March 14, in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Welcomhotel The Savoy.

Details of the Wedding

According to reports, the couple previously got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members. This upcoming wedding is also expected to be a strictly private affair.

Star-Studded Guest List

Several prominent cricket personalities are expected to attend the wedding festivities. Among those likely to be present are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current international players Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with other invited guests.

Reflecting on T20 World Cup Triumph

The news follows India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India secured the title by defeating New Zealand after posting a massive total of 255 runs, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand was subsequently bowled out for 159.

Speaking to ANI after the win, Kuldeep expressed his pride in the team's achievement. "It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time," he said.

Praise for Sanju Samson

He also shared a heartfelt note for Sanju Samson, stating, "I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him reap the rewards of his hard work over the years." (ANI)