Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated International Women's Day by honouring the women in her life, including her mother and team. Other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Hema Malini also shared heartfelt tributes.

Priyanka Chopra's Tribute to the 'Girls' in Her World

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sent the loudest shoutout to the "girls" who run her world, celebrating their contribution on the occasion of International Women's Day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka, in a late post, took the opportunity to mention the special ladies of her life, including her mother, team members, and her friends. Making it even more special, the actor added childhood pictures of everyone, including hers. Describing herself as "This is who's so grateful," PeeCee gave a nod to her mother, Madhu Chopra, with "Mom, this is who produced me."

View this post on Instagram In her caption, Priyanka added, "Happy Women's Day to the girls that run my world. My team. So grateful for your contribution and hard work every single day. I could not do this without you all. Also @rohiniyer, Tess and so many other incredible women, that surround me, I'm grateful for you every day," further penning her Women's Day greetings. "Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women out there who work so hard to balance their lives. It doesn't go unseen," she concluded.

Bollywood Joins in to Celebrate Women

Earlier on Sunday, many celebrities shared Mother's Day wishes across social media platforms. Kareena Kapoor, while channelising her inner 'Geet' wrote, "To all the women out there DON'T EVER FORGET... to say every single day of your life...MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON... Happy women's day ladies."

View this post on Instagram Actor Anupam Kher, while speaking to ANI, highlighted the invaluable role women play in shaping families, communities and society at large. "On International Women's Day, my heartfelt salute to all the women of the world. I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman," Kher told ANI.

Actor-politician Hema Malini, in a social media post, wrote, "Reaching out to all women - each remarkable in her own way, all capable multitaskers, homemakers, entrepreneurs, seasoned business women who have mastered the art of work-life balance - a shout out to all of you, wherever you are! Remember, you are a unique, blessed creation of God. Just learn to enjoy life on your own terms!"

View this post on Instagram Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram story and shared Women's Day greetings. "Every day is your day. Being a woman is a superpower. Know your powers and understand how to use them to your advantage and never against your own self. Never regret being generous what you give is what you get but it might not come from where you expect. So keep going, never mind being a fool, always hope that you never fool anyone or take advantage of people or situations," a part of her note read.

Among others were Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli, Shatrughan Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and Chiranjeevi, who shared heartfelt messages to honour on the occasion of International Women's Day. (ANI)