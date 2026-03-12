Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Set for Historic Opening as Paid Preview Sales Soar
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2', or 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', is all set to smash the record for paid previews at the box office. There are still six days to go, but the film has already made a mountain of money.
The same report also shared the earnings from these paid previews. It says that by Wednesday evening, the film had already pocketed about ₹20 crore from advance bookings for its special shows.
According to the report, the total collection from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge's' paid previews could land somewhere between ₹35-40 crore. It's also being said that by the time the final numbers come in, ticket sales could touch the 4 lakh mark.
