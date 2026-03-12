Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to post a series of images with the bride and groom. The remaining bridesmaids were also visible. Soha and Kritika were close friends and were frequently spotted together on vacation. And on this important day, the actress acknowledged her affection by writing, “To a lifetime of love." Her heartfelt post immediately catches the attention of fans. One of the fans wrote, “Wow u are so elegant congratulations kk gk." Another wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a