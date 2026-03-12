- Home
TV stars Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Bandra home, celebrating their union with family and close friends.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur married on March 11 in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra home, ushering in a new chapter in their lives. The couple exchanged vows at a modest registry ceremony attended by their relatives and a small group of friends. Their wedding entry video has already captured people' hearts with its joy and simplicity.
In the video, the couple's buddies, Farhan Akhtar, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag, can be seen dancing to an English song at sunset. Kritika and Gaurav followed this bunch of pals as Malaika Arora captured the scene on her phone. Check out the video here.
the entry ❤️❤️🤏 pic.twitter.com/907rlFpjir
— sky (@shiptothesky) March 11, 2026
Another shot showed Gaurav and Kritika standing with the actress' bridesmaids, who included Anya Singh, Soha Ali Khan, and Pooja Gor. The couple chose a modest, meaningful celebration over a spectacular spectacle, opting for a loving ceremony that reflected their understated style and personal preferences.
Kritika donned a beautiful crimson Chanderi saree for the event, which carried great personal meaning for her. Her mother presented her with the saree, made especially for her by her own company, Cinnabar. The bridesmaids also donned Cinnabar sarees and attire.
Gaurav complemented the evening's style with an elegant ivory-and-gold traditional costume designed by the renowned Raghavendra Rathore. Friends from the entertainment and sports industries joined the couple's families to commemorate the event, making the gathering both intimate and joyous.
Kritika and Gaurav expressed their pleasure, saying, "We've always thought that the most significant moments in life are those spent with the people you care about. As we embark on this new chapter together, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate our wedding with our family and closest friends in Mumbai."
The evening culminated with a leisurely sundowner gathering where visitors could enjoy music, warm golden light, and breathtaking views of the metropolitan skyline. While the wedding ceremony was kept modest, the couple plans to have a larger party on March 12, with more friends and well-wishers joining them to celebrate their union.
Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to post a series of images with the bride and groom. The remaining bridesmaids were also visible. Soha and Kritika were close friends and were frequently spotted together on vacation. And on this important day, the actress acknowledged her affection by writing, “To a lifetime of love." Her heartfelt post immediately catches the attention of fans. One of the fans wrote, “Wow u are so elegant congratulations kk gk." Another wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a
According to ANI, only a small pooja was performed as part of the ceremony. It should also be noted that the couple has not shared any official pictures from their wedding as of now.
Apart from a few Bollywood celebrities, former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan also attended the wedding with their wives.
