    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    Witness these actresses raising the fashion stakes as they are casually spotted strolling down the street or emerging from the airport.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Mandira Bedi, Malaika Arora, and Giorgia Andriani are capturing the attention and admiration of their fans.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra rocked a chic black shrug layered over a sleeveless black crop top, paired with stylish grey pants.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi sizzles in her figure-hugging outfit, donning a sleek black full-sleeve top and matching black fitted pants, perfectly complemented by stylish black sunglasses.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora exudes radiance as she strolls down the street in a designer golden shimmering top paired with shorts, looking absolutely stunning.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon exudes elegance in her red and white printed saree, beautifully complemented by a golden necklace.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mandira Bedi was spotted at the airport, radiating chic style in a pastel pink top paired with light grey jeans.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Giorgia Andriani exudes style in her oversized light green sweatshirt, which she paired with slim black trousers, creating a trendy and chic ensemble.

