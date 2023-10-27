Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

Witness these actresses raising the fashion stakes as they are casually spotted strolling down the street or emerging from the airport.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Mandira Bedi, Malaika Arora, and Giorgia Andriani are capturing the attention and admiration of their fans.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra rocked a chic black shrug layered over a sleeveless black crop top, paired with stylish grey pants.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi sizzles in her figure-hugging outfit, donning a sleek black full-sleeve top and matching black fitted pants, perfectly complemented by stylish black sunglasses.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora exudes radiance as she strolls down the street in a designer golden shimmering top paired with shorts, looking absolutely stunning.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon exudes elegance in her red and white printed saree, beautifully complemented by a golden necklace.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mandira Bedi was spotted at the airport, radiating chic style in a pastel pink top paired with light grey jeans.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Giorgia Andriani exudes style in her oversized light green sweatshirt, which she paired with slim black trousers, creating a trendy and chic ensemble.