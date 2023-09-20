Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival at her home; daughter Malti plays with toy Ganpati (Photos)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malti, Priyanka Chopra's one-year-old daughter, joined her in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress uploaded photos of her child playing with her cute toy Ganpati. take a look

    Priyanka Chopra is a devoted mother to her daughter Malti. The actress frequently posts photos and videos of her daughter on social media. This time, she showed Malti pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
     

    Malti, Priyanka Chopra's daughter, joined her in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress resorted to social media to post photos from her home's small event.

    Malti was seen in the images playing with her toy Ganesha. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and has a daughter named Malti.
     

    Priyanka posted adorable pictures of the little one on Instagram and wrote, "A girl and her Ganpati (heart eyes emoji) Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi (sic)." In the first picture, Malti is seen looking cute in a white frock, bangles and a bindi. She is seen playing with her stuffed toy, Ganesha. 

    In one of the images, Malti poses with her toy Ganesha next to a Ganpati statue. In another image we can see Priyanka tightly clutching Malti as they sit near the Ganpati idol.
     

    Priyanka and Nick married in 2018, and their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born in January 2022. Earlier this year, the couple had their first trip with their daughter. They go to India to witness the opening of the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
     

