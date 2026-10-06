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Prabhas Rarely Gets Angry, But This One Person Can Make Him Lose His Cool, Says Rajamouli
Prabhas is known for his calm nature despite performing intense action on screen. But according to director S. S. Rajamouli, there is one person who can make him lose his cool.
Director SS Rajamouli and Rebel Star Prabhas share a very special bond in Tollywood and across India. They achieved global fame with massive hits like Chatrapathi and Baahubali. Rajamouli knows everything about Prabhas from their time on sets and in personal life. The director shared many things about the actor on several occasions. Rajamouli recently revealed who makes Prabhas angry on sets during a fun talk show. He even imitated the actor perfectly.
Famous cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar makes Prabhas the most angry during shoots. Rajamouli explained this funny habit. Senthil Kumar works as a bigger perfectionist than Rajamouli himself. The cameraman never leaves a shot until he gets the exact output.
Crews usually check light intensity with a light meter during outdoor shoots because sun and clouds change the lighting. Senthil Kumar knows that light intensity never changes in indoor or studio setups. He still makes his assistants check the light setup ten times. He then goes and checks it himself again because he never feels satisfied.
Actors come to the lighting setup with full makeup and costumes. They stand ready for the shot. Senthil Kumar brings his light meter right to their faces and checks the readings again. Senthil delays the shoot by checking the lighting repeatedly. This constant checking makes Prabhas extremely angry on the sets.
Prabhas never scolds anyone loudly or fights with them even when he gets super angry. He uses his trademark dialogue instead. Rajamouli imitated Prabhas and showed how the actor shows his frustration. Prabhas asks in a tired and angry voice, "Hey Senthil.. how much time man.. how many days like this?"
Prabhas sat right next to Rajamouli during this talk show. The actor could not stop laughing while the director imitated him. Film production involves very serious work. This fun bond behind the screens between Prabhas, Rajamouli, and Senthil Kumar definitely created magic in their movies.
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