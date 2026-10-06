Famous cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar makes Prabhas the most angry during shoots. Rajamouli explained this funny habit. Senthil Kumar works as a bigger perfectionist than Rajamouli himself. The cameraman never leaves a shot until he gets the exact output.

Crews usually check light intensity with a light meter during outdoor shoots because sun and clouds change the lighting. Senthil Kumar knows that light intensity never changes in indoor or studio setups. He still makes his assistants check the light setup ten times. He then goes and checks it himself again because he never feels satisfied.