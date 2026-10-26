Salman Khan is seen with heavy security at Mumbai airport following a shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff's car and a bomb threat against Amitabh Bachchan's residence, amid rising safety concerns for top Bollywood stars in the city.

Security Tightened for Bollywood Stars

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Private Airport on Monday amid heightened security following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu and an alleged bomb threat email targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai. Salman arrived at the airport accompanied by a heavy security contingent, including armed guards. He briefly acknowledged the paparazzi and fans before entering the airport. The actor was seen in casual attire as security personnel escorted him through the airport. His appearance comes amid increased security measures around his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff.

Details on Recent Security Incidents

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on October 18, when Tiger was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver sustained injuries in the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that the actor’s vehicle was targeted as he was leaving the club premises. Following the incident, security was tightened outside Salman Khan’s residence, with police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets and police vehicles deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reportedly received a bomb threat email last week, allegedly targeting his bungalow in Mumbai. The threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. However, it remains unclear whether the threat specifically referred to Bachchan’s Jalsa or Prateeksha bungalow in the city.

Salman Khan's Professional Commitments

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Season 20. The 'Ready' actor skipped the October 18 episode of Bigg Boss’s Weekend Ka Vaar owing to prior work commitments. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was subsequently announced as his replacement for the episode. Khan is also expected to perform at IIFA 2027.

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