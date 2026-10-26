Bigg Boss Bangla: Rajveer Dey and Nandini Dutta have become two of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss Bangla 3. From their careers to their growing closeness on the show, here's everything to know about the duo

Rajveer Dey and Nandini Dutta have become two of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss Bangla 3. From their careers to their growing closeness on the show, here's everything to know about the duo.

Who Is Rajveer Dey? Actor, Model and Former Roadies Contestant

Rajveer Dey is an actor and model from Siliguri, West Bengal, who has worked in television, modelling and reality shows. Before becoming a talking point on Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, he gained recognition among young viewers through his appearance on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023.

Rajveer entered the Bengali reality show as a wildcard contestant in September 2026, joining the house after the season had already begun. His arrival quickly attracted attention, with his interactions with fellow contestants becoming a talking point.

His career in the entertainment industry predates his reality television appearances. He has worked in acting and modelling projects and appeared in advertisements. His stint on Bigg Boss Bangla has now brought him into the spotlight among a wider Bengali television audience.

Who Is Nandini Dutta? Bengali Television and OTT Actress

Nandini Dutta is a Bengali television and OTT actress who has built her career through appearances in serials and digital projects. Before entering Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, she was associated with shows such as Basanta Bilash Messbari and Ram Krishnaa, along with the web series Bodhon.

Her participation in the reality show has introduced her to viewers beyond her existing television audience. Unlike scripted shows, Bigg Boss gives contestants an opportunity to showcase their personalities, relationships and reactions in an unscripted environment.

Nandini's growing closeness with Rajveer has become one of the season's most discussed storylines. Their interactions inside the house have attracted considerable attention, making their relationship a recurring subject of conversation among viewers.

Why Are Rajveer Dey and Nandini Dutta Trending? Sourav Ganguly's Warning Explained

Rajveer and Nandini's relationship has become a major talking point on Bigg Boss Bangla 3, with the pair frequently seen sharing affectionate moments. Their on-screen closeness, including kissing, has prompted reactions from viewers and fuelled discussions on social media.

The situation came into sharper focus during the show's Dada Darbar segment, when host Sourav Ganguly reprimanded the two contestants over their behaviour. Ganguly reminded them that Bigg Boss Bangla is watched by family audiences and warned them against crossing the show's boundaries. He reportedly issued them a final warning over their repeated displays of affection.

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Their storyline has also drawn comparisons with Scout OP and Love Gill, whose interactions have attracted attention on the Hindi edition of Bigg Boss. Some social media users have jokingly described Rajveer and Nandini as the Bengali version of the duo.

The controversy has brought additional attention to both contestants, although their careers extend beyond their current reality television appearances. Whether their relationship continues to dominate the show's narrative remains to be seen as Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 progresses.