Yash Raj Films has announced its new romantic action-drama, Beparwah, featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 26, 2027, marking a highly anticipated new collaboration.

Yash Raj Films Announces New Project Beparwah

Yash Raj Films has announced 'Beparwah' as the title of its upcoming romantic action-drama starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027. The production house unveiled the film’s title alongside its teaser poster on Monday, marking exactly five months until its scheduled theatrical release. https://www.instagram.com/p/De8nxTEIJDO/

Star Cast and Creative Team

The Lead Pair and Director

'Beparwah' brings 'Saiyaara' actor Ahaan Panday and 'Alpha' actor Sharvari together on screen for the first time. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Zafar's Return to Yash Raj Films

The project also marks Zafar’s return to Yash Raj Films. The filmmaker has previously directed blockbusters such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' for the production house. 'Beparwah' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 26, 2027. (ANI)