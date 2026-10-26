Love Gill's team alleges character assassination after Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted ScoutOP over his closeness with Love on Bigg Boss 20, raising questions about double standards and public scrutiny.

ScoutOP’s growing proximity with Love Gill has created fresh controversy both within the Bigg Boss 20 house as well as outside. Following the confrontation by Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, with Scout over his interactions with Love on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Love’s team came out with a strong statement calling out character assassination of the contestant on national television.

Why Is Love Being Made To Take Responsibility For This Situation?

The team asked why Love Gill was being made to take responsibility for this situation and also criticized the public opinion regarding her relationship with Scout.

Double Standards Called Out By Love Gill’s Team

While responding to the situation, Love’s team stated that she had always considered Scout to be a brother and had never felt anything for him. The statement pointed out how Scout had crossed all lines of the relationship but only Love was facing the heat for it.

The statement also pointed out the double standards that exist in society when it comes to judging men and women in such complex relationship scenarios.

Expressing concern over the effect on Love and her family, the team stated that she needed empathy and not humiliation. The team concluded that a woman should not be subjected to any kind of abuse for someone else’s actions.

Why Did Kaashvi Confront ScoutOP And Love?

On October 25, Kaashvi confronted Scout about his physical proximity to Love after seeing him massage her. Kaashvi questioned their claim of being brothers and sisters and asked Scout to maintain a distance.

Kaashvi also accused Love of emotionally influencing Scout and asked him to concentrate on the game. Meanwhile, Scout assured Kaashvi that their connection was important for him and that he would mend his ways.

Rohit Shetty, who hosted the show, had also talked about the interaction between Scout and Love and told them to stop massaging each other.

This confrontation has now made another story regarding Bigg Boss 20, where Love’s team is questioning the criticism against her.

Bigg Boss season 20 is streaming on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.