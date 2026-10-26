Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is delivering top-class performances in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy. But selectors are completely ignoring him. Who exactly is blindfolding the selection committee? Here is the full story.

Earlier, hard work was the only way to get recognition. People respected you if you did your job well. But this logic does not apply to Indian cricket right now. Today, big names are missing out on chances despite doing all the heavy lifting. Team India is currently playing a three-format series in New Zealand. That is a different story. But one man's name keeps popping up after every single match. That man is none other than Team India legend Mohammed Shami. Let us look at the deep meaning behind his recent words and the frustration he is facing.

Shami Reminds Us Of The Khan Movie!

Years ago, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a massive Bollywood hit called My Name Is Khan. His famous dialogue was about proving his identity and innocence. Today, Shami is practically screaming the same thing in every stadium across the country. He is basically saying, 'My name is Shami, and I am a bowler.' His cry for attention hits right in the chest. But sadly, nobody is paying attention. The big question is, what did Shami do to make the selectors shut their eyes? This silence clearly shows that the management thinks they do not need the veteran pacer anymore.

Is Shami Too Old?

We have to accept one basic fact here. Shami is 36 years old, and questioning a fast bowler's fitness at this age is completely fair. Bowling long spells and handling five-day pressure in Test cricket is no joke. But he just picked up four wickets in the Ranji Trophy, which proves his current bowling fitness. Do we need a better example to show that Shami is fully ready to handle the extreme pressure of international Test cricket? Fans on social media are heavily trolling the selection committee. They feel the selectors might have some secret data about his fitness, injuries, and workload that regular fans do not know.

Shami's Current Form!

Shami bowled 17 overs, gave away just 30 runs, and took four wickets against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Multiple reports are calling this a brilliant comeback performance. Before this, he took 37 wickets in seven matches during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He maintained an average of 16.72 and grabbed three five-wicket hauls. These domestic cricket numbers openly prove his bowling power. The scenario is equally great in limited-overs cricket. He picked up 16 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 15 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Just look at the stats. Shami is delivering top performances in every recent format. Yet, the selectors are maintaining a dead silence, which raises a lot of doubts.

Record Against The Kiwis!

Mohammed Shami toured New Zealand three times across 2014 and 2020. He played four Test matches during these tours. He has massive experience playing Test cricket in New Zealand conditions. He also proved his worth by taking nine wickets during the 2019 New Zealand ODI tour. And who can ever forget the 2023 World Cup semi-final? His magical 7/57 spell against New Zealand single-handedly took India to the finals. Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker of the entire tournament with 24 wickets. Looking at Australia, Shami played a total of eight Test matches there in 2014-15, 2018-19, and 2020-21. He took 31 wickets in those games. His 6/56 in the 2018 Perth Test stands as solid proof of his best bowling. These records clearly show that Shami always delivers wickets for India in crucial matches.

Who Is Wearing The Blindfold?

Should the board select Shami right now? This is definitely a debatable topic. His IPL performance was not in his favor recently. But his latest Ranji Trophy form and his 2025-26 records strongly back his claim for a spot. If you look at his entire career, his wicket-taking record in Australia, his Test experience against New Zealand, and his historic 2023 World Cup run prove his massive experience. However, cricket selections do not run on past glory alone. Selectors look at current form, fitness, and future readiness. Assessing both the past and present of a player honestly is very important. This honest assessment is probably not happening in Shami's case, which keeps a permanent cloud of doubt over the selectors. Shami is roaring in the stadiums, but who exactly tied a cloth over the selectors' eyes? We still do not have an answer to this question.