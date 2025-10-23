Image Credit : Film

Prabhas didn't want to be an actor, but rather a hotelier. He was a foodie and wanted to open a restaurant chain. However, his uncle, Krishnam Raju, brought him into the acting field.

Which is Prabhas' debut film?

Prabhas began his acting career in 2002 with the action drama Eeswar. The film was a moderate success. He then starred in Varsham in 2004. The film was a blockbuster, and Prabhas became an overnight star. However, it was 2015's Baahubali that brought him worldwide recognition.