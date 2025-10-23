Prabhas Birthday Special: THIS Is 'Kalki 2898 AD' Actor's Real Name; Check Here
Prabhas Birthday Special: Superstar Prabhas has turned 46. He was born on October 23, 1979, in Chennai. While he has delivered numerous hit films, Baahubali catapulted him to pan-India star status. He has several blockbuster films lined up
Superstar Prabhas turns 46
South Indian superstar Prabhas has turned 46. He belongs to the Telugu film industry and is considered one of the highest-paid stars in Indian cinema.
What is the real name of Prabhas?
Although the South Indian actor is popular in the film industry and among his fans by the name Prabhas, his real name might come as a shock. His real name is actually quite long. He is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju.
Prabhas is an engineer
Not many people know that superstar Prabhas is an engineer by profession. He earned a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. He is an alumnus of the Satyanand Film Institute, Visakhapatnam.
Who brought Prabhas to films?
Prabhas didn't want to be an actor, but rather a hotelier. He was a foodie and wanted to open a restaurant chain. However, his uncle, Krishnam Raju, brought him into the acting field.
Which is Prabhas' debut film?
Prabhas began his acting career in 2002 with the action drama Eeswar. The film was a moderate success. He then starred in Varsham in 2004. The film was a blockbuster, and Prabhas became an overnight star. However, it was 2015's Baahubali that brought him worldwide recognition.
Prabhas movies
Prabhas has appeared in 20 films so far. These include Chatrapati (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), Mirchi (2013), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Saaho (2019), Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire (2023), Kalki 2898 AD (2024).
Prabhas's upcoming films
Prabhas will next be seen in films like The Raja Saab, Faizi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD 2, and Salaar 2. His film Baahubali: The Epic will be released on October 31. The film is 224 minutes long.