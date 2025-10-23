- Home
Prabhas Birthday Special: Prabhas, has turned 46. Born on October 23, 1979, in Chennai as Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. Here's a look at his 10 highest-grossing movies
1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1788.06 crore (All-Time Blockbuster)
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Star Cast:Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Ramya Krishnan.
2. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1042.25 crore (Blockbuster)
Director: Nag Ashwin
Star Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.
3. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
Worldwide Collection: ₹650 crore (All-Time Blockbuster)
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Star Cast: Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, and Sathyaraj.
4. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire (2023)
Worldwide Collection: ₹617.75 crore (Hit)
Director: Prashanth Neel
Star Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Jagapathi Babu.
5. Saaho (2019)
Worldwide Collection: ₹451 crore (Flop)
Director: Sujeeth
Star Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
6. Adipurush (2023)
Worldwide Collection: ₹393 crore (Disaster)
Director: Om Raut
Star Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage.
7. Radhe Shyam (2022)
Worldwide Collection: ₹149.5 crore (Disaster)
Director: K. K. Radhakrishna Kumar
Star Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sathyaraj, Krishnam Raju, and Bhagyashree Patwardhan.
8. Mirchi (2013)
Worldwide Collection: ₹83.4 crore (Blockbuster)
Director: Koratala Siva
Star Cast: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sathyaraj, and Brahmanandam.
9. Mr. Perfect (2011)
Worldwide Collection: ₹48.2 crore (Superhit)
Director: Dasaradh
Star Cast: Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Murali Mohan, Nassar, and Prakash Raj.
10. Rebel (2012)
Worldwide Collection: ₹46.8 crore (Flop)
Director: Raghava Lawrence
Star Cast: Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Deeksha Seth, Krishnam Raju, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmanandam.