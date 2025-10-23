As Prabhas celebrates his birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his underrated films that showcase his versatility beyond blockbusters like Baahubali. From romantic dramas to action thrillers, these hidden gems highlight the depth.

Celebrating Prabhas in More Than Blockbuster While Prabhas celebrates a new milestone in his awe-inspiring career, fans across the world revisit the pages of his cinematic journey. While Baahubali and Radhe Shyam brought him fame like no other at the global level, he has delivered such underrated gems that showcase his versatility and his brilliance as an actor. Here's taking a look at seven Prabhas films, which deserve much more appreciation.

7 Underrated Prabhas's Films Everyone Must Watch

1. Varsham (2004)

One of his early hits, Varsham continues to be a romantic action-drama that shows off Prabhas' intense emotional gestures. Love, tussle, and buoyant music are the reasons that make this film a must watch for anyone who wants to explore his career apart from the main blockbuster.

2. Chatrapathi (2005)

The film, which was shot pre-Baahubali by S.S. Rajamouli, is an action-packed story that has orphan Prabhas in pursuit of justice. The film established him to be a leading action hero and proved he took his physically challenging roles seriously.

3. Mr. Perfect (2011)

In Mr. Perfect, Prabhas is at his best in a rom-com as he portrays a man balancing professional dreams and love. This film shows the ever-so-charming, lighter Prabhas, making this an enjoyable watch for his fans.

4. Mirchi (2013)

At Mirchi, Prabhas is caught in between romance and the kind of family drama where serious building of character is given importance. He has earned praise for his ability to combine action, romance, and emotional richness.

5. Saaho (2019)

Saaho is perhaps best known for its high-octane action, but it seems to deserve a little more attention because of Prabhas's quite intense performance. His portrayal of a mysterious, brooding hero is worthy of a second look.

6. Billa (2009)

Prabhas as a gangster in this stylish action-thriller fits the bill superbly. The presentation itself is sleek, along with his performance, making it one of the most underrated films in his career.

7. Ek Niranjan (2009)

A fusion of action and drama, this film delivers Prabhas' versatility, as the protagonist juggles several shades of his character. This movie is an engaging and entertaining watch for fans of high-energy performances.

The Reason Fans Should Revisit These Movies:

Prabhas' underrated movies prove that he is beyond being a mere stars in blockbusters. Each film reflects the devotion he puts forth and the range of his ability to adapt to any genre, thus making it essential viewing for the long-time as well as new fans.