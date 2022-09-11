Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Anjali Arora admits missing her friendship with Munawar Faruqui and says "It Is Not My Fault If He Isn't Interested"

    Anjali Arora has carved out a space for herself in the TV business and has been generating news for a variety of reasons. She became well-known after participating in Lock Up Season 1 and was regarded as one of the show's toughest competitors.

    Although Arora finished as the first runner-up in the competition, news of her friendship with Munawar Faruqui, both inside and outside Lock Upp, attracted attention.
     

    Reports that Anjali and Munawar were allegedly in love with one another when they were present on the show were widely circulated outside.
     

    After the broadcast, however, Anjali revealed her relationship with Akash Sansanwal and Munawar revealed his relationship with Nazila.

    According to several sources, Nazila, Munawar's girlfriend, engaged in verbal sparring with Anjali for being close to her lover.
     

    This negatively affected her relationship with Munawar, and they have reportedly kept their distance ever since. Siddharth Kannan recently asked Anjali Arora if she had maintained touch with Munawar after the show.
     

    Anjali responded by implying that Munawar makes no attempt to maintain their connection and doesn't even make contact. She said that their relationship was genuine and not only for the game. Also Read: Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    She mentioned how he would always hold a special place in her heart. In another interview, Anjali spoke about her friendship with Munawar and said, “I don’t have a problem in keeping the friendship. If he is not interested in keeping the friendship then it is not my fault as the bond has to be two ways. I don’t understand why we don’t talk, sometimes I feel he would be busy but then I miss the friendship bond we had as it was very true.”  Also Read: SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

