Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

At 83, Tollywood's Rebel hero Krishnam Raju, the uncle of megastar Prabhas, passed away. It was 3.25 a.m. on Sunday in Hyderabad when he passed away. Tomorrow will see the performance of the deceased actor's last rites.

Krishnam Raju, born on January 20, 1940, in Mogalthur, West Godavari district, was the first actor to serve in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a Union Minister. He has 187 movies to his name. Krishnam Raju made his Telugu film debut in 1966 with the movie Chilaka Gorinka directed by Kotayya Pratyagatma alongside Krishna Kumari.

The news of Krishnam Raju’s death has left his fans heartbroken. The actor’s fans took to social media to express grief over his death.

He appeared in several popular movies, including Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, Bobbili Brahmanna, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, and many more. He played a role in the mythical movie Sri Krishnavataram alongside N. T. Rama Rao. N. T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao, two well-known actors, have worked with Krishnam Raju on several occasions. Additionally, he co-starred in many movies alongside the famous actors Krishna Kumari, Rajasulochana, Jamuna, and Kanchana.

Producer Krishnam Raju supported hit films like Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, and Billa under his Gopikrishna Movies label. He recently appeared in Radhe Shyam, a movie starring Prabhas, where he played the part of Paramahamsa.

Krishnam Raju eventually pursued a career in politics in addition to acting in movies. In 1999, he was elected from Narsapuram and served as a central minister. The seasoned performer was the country's first actor to hold the position of Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's administration.

Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi, and daughters Praseedi, Prakeerthi, and Pradeepthi. Baahubali star Prabhas was his nephew.