    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress ramps up heat in bold fluorescent coloured-bikini (PICTURES)

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some of her scintillating and viral beach outfit looks in a bold fluorescent-coloured bikini, which is unmissable. She is constantly elevating beach fashion.

    article_image1

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Here is a glance at times when actress Poonam Pandey recently shook social media and looked stunning in the sexiest risque fluorescent-coloured bikini. Look at her sexy snaps on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks ravishing and sensual in this bold fluorescent-coloured bikini with short denim shorts to make the outfit hotter.

    article_image3

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks hot and sexy siren in this bold fluorescent-coloured bikini with short denim shorts and shows off her sexy body and toned waist in this picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey proves she is the ultimate fashionista. She stands in front of the camera lens, donning a bold fluorescent-coloured bikini with short denim shorts and an intense expression.

    article_image5

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey amplifies the fashion element and oomph factor in this highly sizzling and bold fluorescent-coloured bikini with short denim shorts, long curled black hair, and white gladiator flat heels to add glam to her outfit.

    article_image6

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey spills a dish of hotness and sexiest looks in her bold fluorescent-coloured bikini with short denim shorts that flaunts her sexy figure to fans.

    article_image7

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is channelling her inner fashionista by flaunting her cleavage and abs in a fluorescent-coloured bikini with short denim shorts and grooving to the beats.

