Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress flaunts hourglass figure in BLACK plunging neckline Bra; see sexy pictures

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some of the scintillating looks in a plunging neckline black bra with her sexiest outfits, which are unmissable and drop-dead sexy. Poonam Pandey never fails to make her fans swoon at her attire looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Here is a glance at times when actress Poonam Pandey looked stunning in a plunging neckline black bra. Look at her sexy snaps on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks sexy and glamorous in a black floral pattern deep neck bra that flaunts her cleavage, toned stomach and thighs to fans.

    article_image3

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey has captured the attention of netizens and fans in a black floral pattern deep plunging neckline bra and attached risque bottoms. She is flaunting her booty, back and legs in this monochromatic photo.

    article_image4

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks sizzling and scintillating in a wine colour shimmery deep plunging neckline outfit that flaunts her cleavage to fans.

    article_image5

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks sizzling and sensational in this black and white photoshoot picture as she flaunts her cleavage in a deep plunging neckline black bra and is looking elsewhere.

    article_image6

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks sensational and damn gorgeous as she looks elsewhere in this black and white photoshoot picture wearing a black deep plunging neckline bra.

    article_image7

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks drop-dead-gorgeous and sensational in this monochromatic black and white photo wearing a black deep plunging neckline bra that shows her cleavage and abs to fans.

    article_image8

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks drop-dead-sexy and a sight to behold in this searing black cut-out waisted attire which shows off her svelte figure and booty to fans.

    article_image9

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey goes bold and confident as she surprises her fans in an open white shirt dress that shows off her breasts and cleavage to fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video MSW

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo' ADC

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said vma

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2? RBA

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here ADC

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here

    Recent Stories

    Modi surname remark case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname remark case

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video MSW

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

    WhatsApp may soon add email verification feature to protect accounts from hackers gcw

    WhatsApp may soon add email verification feature to protect accounts from hackers

    Maharashtra legislators to reside in comfort 1,000-sq-ft flats in upcoming hostel; check details AJR

    Maharashtra legislators to reside in comfort 1,000-sq-ft flats in upcoming hostel; check details

    Kerala: Govt fails to keep track of migrant workers flocking the state anr

    Kerala: Govt fails to keep track of migrant workers flocking the state

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon