Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikini Pictures: How much Mia Khalifa earns in a day on OnlyFans? Ex-porn star reveals

    First Published Jun 3, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    OnlyFans was called "socialism at its best" by Mia Khalifa, who claimed that the app's "cornerstone" was constructed by "sex workers, single moms, and strippers."

    Mia Khalifa, maybe the most famous celebrity pornstar of all time, has revealed her daily earnings, and they're ridiculous. Mia used the app OnlyFans to share her profits, which have grown in popularity since the coronavirus epidemic. 
     

    The site saw a massive rise in sign-ups during the lockout. This subscription-based network, which distributes private X-rated content, is backed by many media celebrities and influencers.

    During an interview with Ziwe Fumudoh, ex-Pornhub queen Mia revealed an estimate of how much she makes through OnlyFans.

    The interview, which was posted on Mia's Instagram story (which has since expired), praised the app and stated that it was founded by "sex workers, single mothers, and strippers." 
     

    After doing some research on the subject, Ziwe questioned her how much she makes in a rather cheeky manner after she referred to OnlyFans as "socialism at its best."
     

    Ziwe enquired, "On OnlyFans, Larsa Pippen earns $10,000 each day. How much do you earn on a daily basis? Is there any offence?" "Around that," Mia joked without pausing for a second. Even though it was a basic answer, it blew Ziwe away, but the best was yet to come. 
     

    Mia went on, "Thursdays are not just terrible, but also sluggish. Every now and again, I'll take a day off." Earning $10,000 per day is a huge deal, and celebrities are lining up to establish their own OnlyFans accounts after catching a smell of it.
     

    Over the previous two years, a slew of celebrities have joined OnlyFans, or OF for short. Cardi B (who guaranteed no X-rated stuff), Kate Moss' sister Lottie Moss, Carmen Electra (former 'Baywatch' actress), and rapper Bhad Bhabhie are among them. Also Read: 777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog

    She even claimed to have made a million dollars in only six hours. In a later Instagram post, she revealed that she had made more than $50 million through memberships. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mia Khalifa's net worth is $5 million, and it's only anticipated to rise from here. Also Read: Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shah Rukh Khan a gangster or agent in Atlee's next? Watch Jawan teaser for answer RBA

    Is Shah Rukh Khan a gangster or agent in Atlee's next? Watch Jawan teaser for answer

    BTS in India? K-pop band reveals they had plans to visit India RBA

    BTS in India? K-pop band reveals they had plans to visit India

    Here when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India RBA

    Here's when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India

    777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog RBA

    777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog

    Lawrence Bishnoi tells cops his gang's members killed rival Sidhu Moose Wala snt

    Lawrence Bishnoi tells cops his gang's members killed 'rival' Sidhu Moose Wala

    Recent Stories

    football Asian Cup qualification Sunil Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games' snt

    Asian Cup qualification: Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games'

    Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season krn

    RR's Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season

    NBA national basketball association commissioner Adam Silver happy with parity of opportunity-krn

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver happy with 'parity of opportunity'

    3 must have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps gcw

    3 must-have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Is singer's latest video 'hit or flop'? Watch RBA

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Is singer's latest video 'hit or flop'? Watch

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon