Bikini Pictures: How much Mia Khalifa earns in a day on OnlyFans? Ex-porn star reveals

OnlyFans was called "socialism at its best" by Mia Khalifa, who claimed that the app's "cornerstone" was constructed by "sex workers, single moms, and strippers."

Mia Khalifa, maybe the most famous celebrity pornstar of all time, has revealed her daily earnings, and they're ridiculous. Mia used the app OnlyFans to share her profits, which have grown in popularity since the coronavirus epidemic.



The site saw a massive rise in sign-ups during the lockout. This subscription-based network, which distributes private X-rated content, is backed by many media celebrities and influencers.

During an interview with Ziwe Fumudoh, ex-Pornhub queen Mia revealed an estimate of how much she makes through OnlyFans.

The interview, which was posted on Mia's Instagram story (which has since expired), praised the app and stated that it was founded by "sex workers, single mothers, and strippers."



After doing some research on the subject, Ziwe questioned her how much she makes in a rather cheeky manner after she referred to OnlyFans as "socialism at its best."



Ziwe enquired, "On OnlyFans, Larsa Pippen earns $10,000 each day. How much do you earn on a daily basis? Is there any offence?" "Around that," Mia joked without pausing for a second. Even though it was a basic answer, it blew Ziwe away, but the best was yet to come.



Mia went on, "Thursdays are not just terrible, but also sluggish. Every now and again, I'll take a day off." Earning $10,000 per day is a huge deal, and celebrities are lining up to establish their own OnlyFans accounts after catching a smell of it.



Over the previous two years, a slew of celebrities have joined OnlyFans, or OF for short. Cardi B (who guaranteed no X-rated stuff), Kate Moss' sister Lottie Moss, Carmen Electra (former 'Baywatch' actress), and rapper Bhad Bhabhie are among them.