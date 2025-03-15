When Deepika Padukone struggled with depression after her breakup, THIS person helped her – Read on

Read Full Gallery

After her painful breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone struggled with depression. During this tough time, a close friend helped her overcome her emotional turmoil and find healing.



The relationship between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor was once one of the most talked-about in the film industry. Their chemistry both on and off-screen made fans believe that they would eventually marry. However, things took a dramatic turn, and the couple parted ways, leaving Deepika devastated.



Ranbir’s Infidelity and the Breakup According to reports, cheating was the cause for Deepika and Ranbir's breakup. Deepika was deeply hurt by Ranbir's alleged involvement with Katrina Kaif. Their relationship ended painfully when Ranbir was caught red-handed and this betrayal was revealed. Deepika was devastated on an emotional level.

The Dark Period: Deepika's Struggle with Depression After the breakup, Deepika entered a dark phase, struggling with depression. In an emotional interview, she confessed to feeling suicidal and wanting to end her life. She shared how the pressures of her career and personal life led her to faint in 2014, only to later realize she was battling severe depression.

Support From Her Mother During a Stigmatized Time Deepika disclosed that she refrained from talking about her emotions during this time of upheaval. But her mother intervened after noticing the symptoms of her depression. Deepika recalled a time when she sobbed in front of her mother, who advised her to consult a psychologist, which was a crucial step in her recovery.

A Strong Friendship Despite the Past Although their romantic relationship ended, Deepika and Ranbir have managed to maintain a strong friendship. Both have moved on and continue to support each other. Professionally, Deepika is gearing up for her role in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, while Ranbir stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra.

