When is First Solar Eclipse of 2025? Will it be visible in India?

Lifestyle
A solar eclipse occurs 2-3 times yearly. In India, it's tied to astrology and religion. Discover when the first solar eclipse of 2025 will take place.
Ujjain astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi predicts the first solar eclipse of 2025 on Chaitra Amavasya, Saturday, March 29, marking the last day of Hindu year 2081.
The solar eclipse occurring on March 29 will be visible in Europe, the northern part of Asia, North and West Africa, some parts of North America, and the Atlantic Ocean.
According to Indian time, the solar eclipse occurring on Saturday, March 29, will begin at 2:21 PM and last until 6:14 PM.
The solar eclipse occurring on Saturday, March 29, will not be visible in India, so no astrological or religious significance, such as Sutak, will be observed here.
The Sutak period for the March 29 solar eclipse will begin 12 hours prior, observed only in countries where the eclipse is visible.
