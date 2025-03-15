Who is Ankita Kukreti? Meet Aamir Ali's new girlfriend after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh

Star of television and ex-husband of actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali has found love again. Aamir Ali confirmed his relationship with Ankita Kukreti four years after divorcing Sanjeeda Shaikh.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Aamir Ali, primarily known for his television work and as the former spouse of actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, has found love again. Four years after splitting up with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali has stated that he is dating actress Ankita Kukreti. 
 

article_image2

Who is Ankita Kukreti?

Ankita Kukreti is an actress who has acted alongside Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan. She has a YouTube account and has been featured in various advertisements. Ankita is originally from Delhi but currently resides in Mumbai for work. Last month, Aamir acknowledged his love connection with Ankita, revealing that they had been dating for five months.


article_image3

“Everybody deserves love. Of course, someone had to move on before anything happened, and someone is moving on now. I’m in a happy space as I get to know her closely and nicely. It feels different. It feels good. And I’m enjoying this place," 

Aamir told ETimes. “I always tell her one thing: Thank you for making me realise I still have a heart. It just started now, almost five months. It’s just the beginning of something," the actor added.

article_image4

Aamir stated that he never intended to give up on love and was always willing to find a mate after his Sanjeeda divorce. “Sometimes you feel everything is normal, but then you don’t know what is going on. Last year, I was meeting a lot of people, but the minute something happens, I run away. I started thinking, ‘I don’t think I’m capable enough (to love) anymore.’ And then this happened. It all happened in a week’s time. I was like – Why am I behaving like this? Why am I being a little more emotional than normal? Then I realised I like this girl," he shared.

article_image5

Aamir Ali was formerly married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. Aamir and Sanjeeda, who met in 2007 and married in 2012, split up in 2021. The former couple had a daughter, born through surrogacy in 2018. However, after their divorce, Aamir was allegedly denied access to his daughter.
 

