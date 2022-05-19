Hot Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her enviable figure in sexy see-through dress

Esha Gupta looks stunning in a sheer white gown with a matching bra underneath. Take a look at the diva's enticing photos.

Esha Gupta recently posted a sultry photo of herself with her lover Manuel Campos Guallar. When she wore a mint green bodycon backless dress with ribbed embellishments, the dusky beauty wowed her followers.

Esha Gupta donned a transparent dress with an extremely plunging neckline and looked daring and lovely. Yes, that is deep, indeed!

Esha Gupta flaunted her great sculpted form in a translucent white long dress in a series of steamy photos.

While wearing the high-slit dress, she showed off her white bralette. Esha has acted in several films and television programmes, in which she has either gone nude or done topless sequences.



Esha shows off her perfect figure in the green midi dress. As soon as Esha Gupta dropped the insanely hot photos, fans took to the comments section and praised her look. Also Read: Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor dons sexy little black dress; gets brutally trolled